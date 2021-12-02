Anti-Semitic flyers found on driveways in Houston, Texas suburb

Anti-Semitic flyers in plastic bags were discovered on driveways in a Houston suburb on Wednesday.

Missouri City residents said they were shocked by the discovery, KPRC 2 reported.

“We’re just completely shocked and just blown away,” resident Tia Potts told the news outlet.

She added that her father found the flyer at their house as he was taking the dog for a walk.

“It just makes me sad that this could be this close to home,” she said.

Mark Toubin, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League Southwest Region, said upon seeing the flyer that “it’s spreading vile, anti-Semitism and playing on stereotypes that go back centuries.”

He questioned the timing but noted that “it’s been happening more frequently as of late.”

Residents did not know who left the flyers in the area.

“I don’t think there’s any place for that on our street or anywhere,” Potts said.

Missouri City Police were initially contacted by a resident on a nearby street who found other flyers that were described as different than the ones that Potts found.

Police have opened an investigation to determine who distributed the flyers.