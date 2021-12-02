'Soldiers in IDF's haredi battalion are our contemporary Maccabees'

As a gesture of appreciation and support to haredi soldiers serving in the IDF, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi participated in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion’s Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony on Wednesday near Beit-El.

Rabbi David Fuchs, rabbi of Netzah Yehuda Foundation and one of the original founders of the brigade, addressed the soldiers and guests at the ceremony.

“The Netzah Yehuda Battalion operates with excellence, and they are our contemporary Maccabees —combining a fighting spirit with the unique atmosphere that prevails here among us. Am Yisrael (the People of Israel - ed.) thanks you for your self-sacrifice, your devotion and determination,” he expressed.

In their respective speeches, the Defense Minister and Chief of Staff both commended the Netzah Yehuda Battalion as a remarkable brigade that excels in all realms, and expressed their gratitude and pride in haredi soldiers who serve, sometimes at the cost of estrangement from their families.

The Defense Minister quoted Rabbi Fuchs’ remark that Netzah Yehuda soldiers are modern-day Maccabees, and that “the combination of their strength and spirit is what empowers Am Yisrael throughout all the generations to stand strong against those who rise against us, and to triumph.”

As noted, the event was attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi. Other honored guests included Commander of the Northern Battalion General Yehuda Fuchs; Commander of the Judea and Samaria Region Brigadier General Saar Tzur; Commander of Kfir and Binyamin regions Brigadier General Avi Blott; Vice Director of the Defense Ministry Mr. Moshe Zin; Defense Ministry Department of Recruitment Director Mr. Udi Dror; and Chief Executive Officer of Netzah Yehuda Mr. Yossi Levi; as well as bereaved family members, soldiers, and commanders of the battalion.

At the Hanukkah event in Beit El Netzah Yehuda Foundation

