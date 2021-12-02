According to R' Eliyahu, EVERYONE who does this will benefit

Right now, a child is sitting on the steps of their building, dreaming of a bowl of cereal.

Right now, a tired mother whose husband is in the hospital is eating plain noodles for dinner … again.

Right now, a family living below the poverty line can’t afford chicken for Shabbat.

Masbia LeKol Chai is an organization started in 1997 by R' Netanel Snir with the goal of easing the burden of poverty. Every month, volunteers bring care packages of food & other essentials to poor families, when they need it most. Right now, Masbia is raising money to purchase a much-needed truck so they can access hundreds of more hungry children across Israel in desperate need of their help. Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu has extended his heartfelt blessing to those who help in this important and noteworthy cause. (Click here for the original letter)

“It is a great and important mitzvah to help 'Masbia Lekol Chai' in whatever way you can," he said. "The organization has taken it upon themselves to help needy families. It is a great deed to donate to them from maaser (tithe) money and merit to partner with them to help those who are lacking…All those who donate and support should see the words of our sages fulfilled in them, 'If you gladden mine I will gladden yours.' They should be blessed with everything good, children, life and abundant wealth with the blessing of G-d."

"You should merit to do more good deeds,

"Rabbi Shumel Eliyahu.”

Click here to help Masbia feed hundreds more hungry children this year. Every donation counts.