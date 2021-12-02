Source reveals: Controversy in Bennett-Blinken conversation

A briefing by a diplomatic source commented on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the source, "It was a long, complicated discussion, 90% of which focused on Iran."

The source added that Bennett spoke about Iran's ongoing violations of the 2015 deal, and its nuclear provocations within the negotiations. According to him, the solution is not to allow blackmail, and instead to force the Iranians to immediately pay a price for their blackmail attempts.

Bennett also expressed his opposition to removing sanctions on Iran, especially as part of a partial deal which would practically speaking funnel massive amounts of money to the Iranian regime, the source said.

The source noted that on the issue of construction in Atarot, near Jerusalem, Bennett said the decision had been made by Jerusalem's District Committee, and that it had not yet reached the diplomatic echelon.