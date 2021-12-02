Be a "game changer" in the Old City of Yerushalayim!

Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim (Cohanim) is located in the so-called Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem - ed.). Our yeshiva is the closest yeshiva in the world to the spot of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple -ed.).

The yeshiva is located in the historic century-old building of Torat Chaim Yeshiva, one of the most important yeshivas in Yerushalayim. Torat Chaim was established in 1886 by the Winograd Rabbinic family, who made aliyah (immigrated to Israel -ed.) in 1882, and decided to establish a yeshiva near the spot of the Temple. Many of the greatest Rabbis learned there, including Ha-Rav Tzvi Yehudah Ha-Cohain Kook, R' Aryeh Levin, Ha-Rav Tzvi Pesach Frank and Ha-Rav Yosef Shalom Eliyashiv.

More than 50 years later, in 1936, the Yeshiva was forced to leave the Old City on account of the Arab riots there.

During the Six-Day War (1967), the paratroopers of Tzahal (IDF) recaptured the Old City and liberated it from the Jordanian Conquest. Miraculously, Torat Chaim was the only yeshiva or shul (synagogue) that was not destroyed by the Jordanians.

The State of Israel transferred the building to Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim in order to continue the mission laid out by the Winograd family: to have a vibrant yeshiva dedicated to Klal Yisrael (the People of Israel -ed.) located as close as possible to the Temple Mount. Our yeshiva was established in 1981 under the leadership of Ha-Rav Shlomo Aviner.

Yeshivat Ateret Yerushalayim today serves as the center for the entire renewed Jewish community in the Muslim Quarter.

It is not always simple or easy to be located where we are, but despite the difficulties, we stand strong! Our oath of, "If I forget you, Yerushalayim, may my right hand loses its strength," (Psalms 137:5) has never been abandoned! We continue to learn Torah in the heart of the Old City, even when Arab terrorists or rioters try to threaten our existence. We have returned here for eternity, and will not allow our yeshiva to be abandoned a second time!

These past few weeks have once again seen terrorist attacks in and around the Muslim Quarter, the Kotel (Western Wall) and the Temple Mount. These are attacks are attacks on the Jewish People's sovereignty over the holy capital of the State of Israel, over the heart of the Jewish People.

Our goal is much greater than continuing to exist. We have the potential to change the game in the Old City. By increasing the number of students in old-new Beit Midrash (study hall - ed.), we increase the number of Jews and Jewish families in the "Muslim" Quarter. We contribute to and solidify the Jewish presence in the Old City. We increase kedusha (holiness) and Torah learning in the closest spot to the Beit Hamikdash. We change the game in the heart of Yerushalayim.

Please partner with us in this exciting mission. Donating to our yeshiva will have a great impact not only on the number of our students and the future of the yeshiva itself, but on the future of the entire Old City.

