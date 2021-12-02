NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams: We know what the Rebbe did for us

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams attended a menorah-lighting ceremony at the world's largest menorah earlier this week, Chabad.org/News reported.

Speaking the first night of Chanukah at the lighting of the world’s largest menorah at the corner of Manhattan’s Fifth Ave. and 59th Street, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams declared, "We know what the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory] did for all of us."

The Rebbe was a long-time citizen of New York who cared deeply for its state of affairs. When scores of city-dwellers fled to the suburbs beginning in the 1960s, the Rebbe held the line, insisting neighborhoods not be abandoned, including his own in Crown Heights.

When Mayor John Lindsay visited the Rebbe in 1968 amid widespread rioting and societal decay, the Rebbe told him that it was New York City’s "opportunity to show an example" of good governance for the entire "world."

"I’m proud to be here," Adams said at the menorah lighting, "and participate in this moment as we bring our city back together."

Reprinted with permission from Chabad.org.







