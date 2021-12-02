Lamb Samosas with Pea and Mint Sauce

Ingredients:

Lamb Filling

2 pounds ground lamb

1/4 cup Gefen Canola Oil

1 and 1/2 cups small diced onions

3 tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons minced ginger

3 tablespoons small diced jalapeño

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 tablespoons curry powder

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon Pereg Pepper

2 cups small diced potato

3 quarts of fry oil

Samosa Dough

6 sheets of puff pastry, 10 x 15 inches, semidefrosted

1/2 cup Mishpacha All Purpose Flour

1/3 cup water

Sauce

2 cups frozen peas, defrosted

zest of 1 lemon

1/4 cup mint leaves

3 tablespoons Kedem White Wine Vinegar

1/2 cup blended oil

1 and 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Equipment

medium sauté pot

6-quart fry pot

metal slotted spoon

medium bowl

brush

small sheet pan

food processor

Prepare the Samosa Filling:

Heat canola oil in a sauté pot on medium high heat. Add ground lamb once oil is hot but not smoking and cook until brown. Be sure to break apart large chunks of lamb to an even consistency. Once lamb is browned, spoon out cooked lamb and set aside.

In the same pot add onions and sauté until translucent. Add garlic, ginger, and jalapeños to onions, then continue to sauté for two to three minutes. Stir in turmeric, coriander, and curry powder to the pot and toast spices for one to two minutes.

Add cooked lamb back into the pot and season with salt and pepper.

Last, stir in the diced potato and cover pot for three to four minutes or until potatoes soften slightly (test by poking with fork). Place samosa filling in a pan or container and allow filling to cool.

Prepare the Pea and Mint Sauce

In a food processor, combine peas, lemon zest, mint leaves, vinegar, oil and salt. Blend until smooth. If the sauce is too thick add a little more oil or just until you get your desired consistency. Place your pea sauce into a bowl or container and set aside.

Assembly

In a bowl, mix flour and water with a whisk to create a paste/glue and set aside. Consistency should be similar to molasses. Time to build the samosas.

On a cutting board using an eight-inch round plate, trace and cut five to six circles out of your semi frozen puff pastry. Then cut circles in half. Placing the semi-circle side towards you and straight side away from you.

With a small pastry brush, trace a one-fourth-inch border of the flour water paste/glue around the half circles.

Now, bring the left and right corners together, being sure to overlap the right corner over the left corner slightly. Pinch both corners together to create a seam by pressing the flat sides together. The shape should almost resemble a cone. Try to make sure that the semi-circled side isn’t glued together.

Cup your hand together, placing the point of the cone downward in between the circle created by bringing your index finger and thumb together. The open end of the cone should be facing up. Stuff with your samosa filling. Try not to overfill the cone, leaving a half inch border of dough around the top of the cone. Close the cone by pinching the border together. To ensure that the seam is sealed, use a fork to crimp the edge. Set your samosa on a Gefen Parchment-lined sheet pan lightly dusted with flour. Repeat filling samosas.

Fry

In your fry pot, heat fry oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (on a thermometer).

Place a samosa onto a slotted spoon and slowly submerge the samosa into the oil. Add two to three more samosas, one at a time. Again, with caution, slowly submerge each samosa into the oil. Be sure not to overcrowd the fry pot, allowing each samosa to fry for six to eight minutes. Once the samosas are golden brown, place them onto a sheet pan with a cooling rack or paper towels. Allow the samosas to carryover cook for one to two minutes before serving.

Serve with pea mint sauce and enjoy.