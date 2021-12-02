Iran: Removal of sanctions is a priority

Iran’s Foreign Minister reiterated on Wednesday that removing the sanctions imposed on his country is a “priority” in nuclear talks with the West.

“Vienna Talks proceeding with seriousness and sanctions removal as fundamental priority. Expert talks are continuing too,” tweeted Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who added that he is in daily contact with top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

“Good deal within reach if the West shows good will. We seek rational, sober and result-oriented dialogue,” wrote Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

On Monday, indirect talks between the US and Iran on both sides returning to the deal resumed in Vienna.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again as a precondition for its returning to compliance with the deal.

US officials have said that while they prefer the diplomatic route to reach an agreement with Iran, there are other options on the table should that fail.

The US envoy on Iran, Robert Malley, said last week that Washington will not "sit idly" on Iran if it drags its feet on returning to the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, General Kenneth McKenzie, the top US commander in the Middle East, said that Iran is “very close” to a nuclear bomb and his forces stand ready with a potential military option should talks with the Islamic Republic fail.