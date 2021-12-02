Interior Ministry to allocate budget for Jewish community in Hebron

The Ministry of the Interior, headed by Minister Ayelet Shaked, will for the first time allocate a designated budget for the development of the Jewish community in Hebron in the amount of 500,000 shekels.

Shaked told Arutz Sheva, "As Minister of Justice, I worked to establish the municipal services directorate and I am happy as Minister of the Interior to budget for it for the development of the Jewish community in Hebron."

In 2017, during Shaked's tenure as Minister of Justice, the then commander of the Central Command, Major General Runi Noma, signed an order establishing a municipal services directorate for the Jewish community in Hebron.

By virtue of the order, a directorate was established representing the residents of the Jewish community in Hebron, headed by Rabbi Hillel Horowitz.

This was done after years in which a municipal committee operated in the Jewish community in Hebron, which served as a kind of local authority, but until the signing of the order, the issue was not officially normalized.