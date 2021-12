Watch: President Biden delivers remarks at Hanukkah menorah lighting President Biden and First Lady joined by Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for menorah lighting at White House. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz Joe Biden President Biden and First Lady joined by Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for menorah lighting at White House.



top

503 Service Unavailable Error 503 Service Unavailable Service Unavailable Guru Meditation: XID: 5174275 Varnish cache server