TV, internet stars awarded at 'Israel Light' ceremony

Israel’s light ceremony took place today (Wednesday, 1 December 2021) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

The award was presented to the winners by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Idan Roll, who initiated the gala event that was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The award winners, from various fields, represented Israel around the world by excelling in their professional arena, alongside activities promoting Israel’s image in the media and on social networks.

Deputy FM Roll said at the event: "Studies show that getting to know one Israeli increases the chances of creating a sense of connection to Israel. And in the end, this is the whole story: the Israeli story - before it’s a story of a nation, of a state - is a collection of stories of all shades of Israelis."

“The many facets of the Israeli story go far beyond the security aspect. And you manage to bring just that to the forefront of the stage, through creativity, flavors, excellence and innovation.

“When you choose to express a position and support Israel online, in interviews, through your activities and creativity—even if it has a price—your influence makes waves,” Roll said.

Lior Raz said: “In the wake of ‘Fauda,’ the perspective of young Arabs in the world has changed; they now see what Israel looks like. According to Arab propaganda, prior to the series we were perceived as cruel, unkind conquerors. Suddenly they realized we were much more complex, much more interesting, people who sometimes do good and sometimes do evil.”

Lior Suchard said onstage: “I have performed in some 70 countries, with more to come. I always speak about Israel and sometimes face complex challenges. There was a case about two months ago, where I introduced myself as coming from Israel and two members of the audience rose to leave demonstratively. I told them gently that if they were already leaving then maybe I should try to guess the number they were thinking of first. I managed to guess correctly, the crowd laughed in appreciation, and they did not understand what was happening. I then invited them to remain for the remainder of the show, and they did. I have no doubt that this changed their whole attitude.”



This year’s prizewinners include: Shira Hass, Tomer Capon, social entrepreneur Joseph Hadad, Idan Raichel, Dr. Dorit Nitzan, data miner Kira Radinsky, Keren Margalit, Lior Suchard, Neta Barzilai, Barak Yehezkeli, Alon Livneh, Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, Moran Samuel, social entrepreneur Sivan Yaari, Artem Dolgopyat, Moran Atias, social activist Ashgar Arro, Deni Avdija, Assaf Granit and Noa Tishbi.