Anti-Semitic banner hung at Jewish center in Miami-Dade

An unknown individual climbed the fence at the Homestead Jewish Center in Miami-Dade County, Florida and hung an anti-Semitic banner before the start of Hanukkah, Local10 reported.

The banner was reportedly place on the fence early Saturday morning.

A photo taken by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation showed a white banner with large black spray painted letters saying “The goyim know 88.”

The number “88” is a well known white supremacist hate symbol that is numerical code for “Heil Hitler,” according to the ADL.

On Monday, the Federation and the ADL released a joint statement denouncing the anti-Semitic incident.

The banner contained references to Neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said.

“Hate crimes may target individuals or single institutions, but are generally done to send a message of fear and intimidation to entire communities – and so entire communities must denounce these insidious acts,” Sarah Emmons, regional director of ADL Florida, said.

Jacob Solomon, the CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, also condemned the incident.

“The Jewish community will not be intimidated by such blatant attempts to frighten us into hiding our identity,” he said in a statement. “We have always been and will continue to be proudly and outwardly Jewish.”

Solomon told WPLG that “the slogans that were used on the banner were codewords used by extreme right wing white supremacists and white nationalist and anti-Semites.”

He adde: “Anti-Semitism has been around for millennia. And I guess it’s always going to be. It’s not the anti-Semites that worry me. It’s good people who stand by and let it happen.”

The incident is being investigated by the Homestead Police Department.