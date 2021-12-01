

IDF leaders visit US CENTCOM headquarters Operations Directorate and Cooperation Directorate meet US military leaders in Tampa, Florida, discuss challenges faced by both countries. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDF Spokesperson IDF leaders at CENTCOM headquarters The Head of the Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, and the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate, Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman visited the U.S. CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida. U.S. CENTCOM is responsible for Middle East regional operations and serves as one of the United States' regional commands.



The IDF officials held an operational and strategic meeting to discuss the challenges facing both militaries and deepened operational readiness through strategic dialogue.



The meeting was attended by the Director of Operations of the Central Command (J3), Maj. Gen. Grynkewich, and the Director for Strategy of the Central Command (J5), Maj. Gen. Benedict, Deputy Commander of the U.S. CENTCOM, Vice Admiral James Malloy, the IDF Defense Attaché to the U.S., Major General Hidai Zilberman, and Head of the International Cooperation Division, BG Effie Defrin.



This week, the IDF officials will attend various meetings with U.S. senior officials as part of the ongoing strategic cooperation.



