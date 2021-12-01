World Flag Football Championships in Israel to proceed as scheduled

The World Flag Football Championships will begin in Israel as scheduled on December 6, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced Wednesday.

Flag football is a form of American Football in which the defense must grab a flag from the belt of the player on the offense who has the ball instead of tackling them to the ground.

Outgoing IFAF president Richard MacLean said that the teams would receive special exemptions to fly to Israel despite the Jewish State's two-week ban on foreign travelers in response to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“The Israeli government is issuing our participants travel vouchers. They haven’t canceled and international events are going on in Israel. We are totally ‘bubbled’ with government approval,” MacLean said.

American Football Israel confirmed that the teams would be allowed to fly to Israel, stating that the players would be isolated in a "bubble" during their stay.

To teams have withdrawn from the tournament. The Canadian team announced it would not compete in early November, while the Czech team dropped out following the global scare caused by the Omicron variant.

The tournament will be held at Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem from December 6-8.