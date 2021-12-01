Report: Jordanian boy interrogated after desecrating Israeli flag

A seven-year-old Jordanian boy was interrogated after he was filmed urinating on an Israeli flag, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday, citing Jordanian media.

According to the report, the seven-year-old was summoned for questioning by local authorities over the act.

The governor of the Zarqa Governorate, located northeast of the capital Amman, summoned the boy for questioning along with a member of his family. The arrest of the boy sparked outrage on social media in Jordan after opposition officials posted a video of the boy with one of his family members after his interrogation.

The governor of the Zarqa Governorate, Hijazi Assaf, claimed in response that the video that was published was fabricated.

Despite the fact that Jordan has a peace treaty with Israel, many of the Kingdom’s residents oppose Israel. In addition, the local parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

The report about the desecration of the flag follows a massive protest last Friday water-for-energy deal signed by the Kingdom of Jordan between Israel and the United Emirates.

The protesters called on their government to scrap its peace agreement with Israel and said that any normalization was a “humiliating submission”.

Police were deployed heavily around a downtown area of the capital Amman leading to the Husseini mosque where demonstrators marched after Friday prayers.

Friday’s protest was organized by a mix of opposition parties including Islamists and leftists as well as tribal groups and unions.