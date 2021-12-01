Journalist Lara Logan compares Fauci to Mengele

Jewish groups expressed outrage on Tuesday after journalist Lara Logan, during an appearance on Fox News, compared top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners.

"What is happening over time is that the entire response to COVID and everything that we were told about it from the beginning is being exposed," Logan said on Monday. "And it's falling apart. The lies are coming apart. Really now, there is no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable. It's cheap to treat. Medicines are available all over the world. And it has death rates that compare very much to seasonal flu."

"What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn't represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele -- Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps," she continued. "And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day. I.e., the truth. And people see that there is no justification for what is being done."

"So as they are being exposed and the control is slipping away, lo and behold another variant surfaces and nobody should be surprised by that because there will be more variants until the end of time. We'll never be free of them," Logan added.

The American Jewish Committee blasted Logan’s comment on Twitter and called on her to apologize.

“Utterly shameful. Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. Lara Logan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures. An apology is needed,” it wrote.

The Auschwitz Museum said in a statement, “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said, “As we have said time and time again since the onset of this pandemic, there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust. This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners.”

Dani Dayan, Chairman of Yad Vashem, denounced Logan’s comment as well.

"Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, strongly condemns the use - by both organizations and individuals - of the Holocaust, its images and characters associated with it, to further agendas and causes of any kind that are totally unrelated to the Holocaust. Manipulating the Holocaust in this way trivializes the horrific atrocities that were perpetrated, and denigrates the memory of the victims and the survivors," he said.