Hamas calls on Lod Arabs to take action against flag march

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoa on Tuesday attacked the intention of "right-wing settler organizations" to hold a flag march in the mixed cities of Lod and Ramla.

Qanoa called the planned flag march a "provocation" that would hurt the feelings of the Palestinian people, and "racist behavior" that is part of a tier of "attacks" against the Palestinians.

According to Qanoa, Israel bears responsibility for the "provocative" march which will fail in the face of the determination of the Palestinian people.

He called on the "Palestinians" living in Israel to fight against this "crime" and to thwart it by all means and tools, to unite with the Palestinian people and to act to thwart Israel's plans.