Brooklyn Jewish children as young as three targeted by attackers

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three people who police say are attacking Jewish children in Brooklyn.

The first reported attack took place on November 26, with two more occurring on November 28, but it is possible additional attacks unknown to authorities have happened.

The three assailants have attacked children at least three times, with their youngest victim only three-years old, CBS New York reported.

According to the NYPD, all of the victims were dressed in traditional Jewish attire.

The first attack happened on November 26 at about 6 p.m. at Skillman and Dekalb Avenue when three people accosted two boys, 12 and 3. A female attacker slapped the three-year old boy in the face and fled.

On November 28, two further incidents occurred within minutes of each other.

At 5:35 p.m., only a block away from the first attack, three female suspects attacked an 18-year old girl walking with a 7-year old girl, grabbing her from behind, pulling on her jacket and throwing her to the ground. The seven-year old was not injured.

At 5:40 p.m., at Skillman Street near Lafayette Avenue, the same three suspects attacked a nine-year old boy from behind, slapping him in the head multiple times.

All of the victims turned down medical help.

“We are outraged by this string of attacks targeting Jewish children and youth,” Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ regional director, said. “Two of the three incidents occurred on the first night of Hanukkah, which should be a time of celebration, not fear and trauma for our young people. ADL is offering this award to send a clear message that hate-motivated violence is absolutely unacceptable.”