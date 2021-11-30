Israel has 34 suspected cases of Omicron COVID variant

According to data supplied by the Homefront Command, the number of Israeli citizens suspected of being carriers of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has risen to 34.

To date, just two Israelis have been confirmed as carriers of the new strain after the virus was sequenced following their PCR tests. According to a report on Kan 11 News, the two are doctors at Sheba Hospital and both of them are fully vaccinated, including the booster dose.

On Tuesday morning, the government authorized use of the Shabak’s technological tracking tools to track citizens suspected of being infected with the Omicron COVID variant. Three ministers voted against the decision: Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope), Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), and Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu).

During a discussion of the controversial decision at a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, it was revealed that tracking of suspected Omicron carriers has already begun. While he admitted that the Shabak should ideally only be used against citizens suspected of terrorist or similar activity, the deputy Attorney-General concluded that the circumstances justified using the Shabak’s technological devices as this was “the only way to save lives.”