Former Israeli gymnastics team Ira Vigdorchik coach to train Russian team

The former coach of the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team, Ira Vigdorchik, has been appointed the coach of the Russian team, Israel Hayom reported.

Vigdorchik will train the Russian team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

According to the report, Vigdorchik, 57, is already in Moscow, and has signed a contract with Irina Viner, head coach of the Russian national team and president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.

The report noted that Viner decided upon Vigdorchik to restore Russia's standing, after its team came in second to Bulgaria at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Vigdorchik was coach of the Israeli team during the Tokyo games, when the team placed 6th.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation said in a statement cited by Israel Hayom, "We thank Ira for her contribution over the years and wish her success in the future."