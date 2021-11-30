Man stabbed in Kiryat Gat, terror not ruled out

Police at the scene of the crime

A 70-year-old man has been stabbed and sustained mild injuries in Kiryat Gat. The attack occurred on Tuesday morning, and MDA responders treated the man at the scene and transported him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon for treatment.

Police have already arrested the suspect, who initially fled from the scene.

An investigation has been opened into the incident, and officials are not ruling out the possibility that this was a nationalistically motivated crime.

Police commander Amir Cohen has already ordered reserve Border Police forces to be prepared to enhance operational readiness in case there is an escalation of incidents surrounding the current Hanukkah holiday and the upcoming Christian festivals.