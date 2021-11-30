King of Morocco: We'll push for resumption of Israeli-PA peace talks

Morocco will push for a resumption of Israeli-Palestinian Arab peace negotiations, King Mohammed VI said Monday, almost a year after his country renewed ties with the Jewish state.

"Morocco will continue its efforts, building on its position and its excellent relations with all sides and relevant international actors, to provide the appropriate conditions for a return to the negotiating table," the monarch said in a televised address, as quoted by AFP.

Morocco renewed official relations with Israel in December last year, a move which came amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration.

In August, Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

The Moroccan government recently announced it would review and ratify two bilateral cooperation treaties that were signed with Israel during Lapid’s visit to Morocco.

Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Rabat, where he signed a ground-breaking defense memorandum of understanding.

King Mohammed in his speech on Monday stressed Morocco's "total solidarity with the Palestinian people" and its right to an independent state alongside Israel.

He called for trust-building efforts and urged both sides "to refrain from actions that obstruct the peace process".