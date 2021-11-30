Man who threatened to assassinate PM gets 7 months in prison

The Ashkelon Magistrates Court on Monday sentenced Andrei Gorov, a resident of Kiryat Gat who was convicted of threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, to seven months in prison and another three months on probation.

Judge Avshalom Meushar wrote in his ruling that Gorov must sign an undertaking, that includes a guarantee of 1,500 shekels, to refrain from committing a similar offense in the two years after his release from prison.

Gorov, who was known to police, was arrested about three months ago after calling the Israel Police’s 100 emergency hotline and telling the operator that he intended to assassinate the Prime Minister. He then repeated his threat to several other police officers.

Several minutes later, a police car arrived at his home and Gorov also repeated the threats to the police officers who arrived at his home.

He was taken for questioning, where he continued to make similar statements.

His conviction was part of a plea deal and based on his confession.