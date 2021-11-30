Erdan: UN amplifying false narrative of the Palestinians

A pro-Palestinian conference on "Solidarity with the Palestinian People" was held in the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. The conference, intended to strengthen support for the Palestinians "right of return," was attended by the President of the GA, the President of the Security Council, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, and representatives of Palestinian civil society.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, in cooperation with the World Jewish Congress, held a protest on Monday morning in response to the biased conference at the UN. Ambassador Erdan attacked the UN's blatant disregard of the massacres and expulsions of Jews from Arab countries and Iran.

As part of the campaign led by Ambassador Erdan and the WJC, trucks carrying signs arrived at the UN headquarters and showed those entering the UN pictures of Jewish refugees being expelled from Arab countries and Iran, along with a demand to stop erasing Jewish history.

"On November 29th, exactly 74 years ago, the UN recognized the Jewish people's right to a state. The Jews and Israel accepted this partition plan and the Palestinians and the Arab countries rejected it and tried to destroy us. The Palestinians and the Arab countries not only attacked Israel, the Jewish state, they also persecuted, massacred, and ultimately expelled the Jewish communities in their own countries," said Erdan.

"Shockingly, this atrocity is completely, completely ignored by the UN. Instead, the UN has the audacity to hold a solidarity event for the Palestinians on the anniversary of the Palestinians own decision to choose violence. And on the day that the Palestinians chose violence, the UN also dares to advance, dares to advance, the outrageous, the false 'demand of return,' a demand that would lead to the total obliteration of the Jewish state," he added.

"So, by advancing and amplifying on the one side the false and dangerous narrative of the Palestinians and by silencing, silencing the true stories, the tragic stories of the Jewish refugees who were expelled from the Arab countries and from Iran, the UN is erasing Jewish history and distorting the truth and we will never allow this to happen. We are here today to tell the UN and the international community that our story will never be silenced and our history never erased."

On Iran, Ambassador Erdan said, "Today, the international community resumes negotiations with Iran, the world's number one sponsor of terror, negotiations that might endanger the future of the Jewish state. Israel cannot accept a fundamentally flawed deal that only delays a nuclear Iran by kicking the can down the road. We believe that joining the old Iran deal is a grave mistake that would lead to a nuclear Iran."

The trucks will continue to travel to major sites in New York City throughout the day on Monday. The campaign, led by the Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN in cooperation with the WJC, will continue in the coming weeks.