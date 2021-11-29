Hanukkah miracle: Shooting victim released from intensive care

Hanukkah miracle: Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center announced on Monday night the release from intensive care of Aharon Yehuda Imergreen, who was seriously wounded in the Hamas shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem last week.

The director of the trauma unit at the hospital, Dr. Alon Schwartz, said that Imergreen would remain in the hospital and undergo more operations, but that his condition was improving.

His family said: "We thank G-d for the improvement in his condition and thank the doctors and nurses at Shaarei Tzedek for their dedicated care."

'We ask the public to pray for his full recovery and rehabilitation on his feet so he can walk. The name of the prayer is Aharon Yehuda Ben Tova for a complete recovery," the family members added.