Lapid lights Hanukah candles at 10 Downing Street

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lit the candles for the second night of Hanukkah at 10 Downing Street with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with the participation of the Israeli Ambassador to London, Ms. Tzipi Hotovli, and the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Ephraim Mirvis.

"Prime Minister Johnson's support for Israel is unequivocal. This is a close and loving friend of ours," Lapid commented.

"The candle lighting ceremony was exciting. I wish a happy holiday to all Israeli citizens and Jews around the world," he said.