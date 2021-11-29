Gantz: Israel has shared intelligence on Iran's nuclear violations

Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the resumption of the negotiations in Vienna over Iran's nuclear program.

“In the past days, Israeli teams have shared intelligence with our friends around the world that points to Iran’s current process of dashing towards a nuclear weapon, blatantly violating the agreement that is in place with Europe,” Gantz said.



“To our partners I stress - the time that passes must have a price expressed in sanctions or military alternatives, so that Iran will stop its nuclear race and its regional aggression.



“We do not oppose negotiations but we must not cooperate with their stalling. We recognize the international community’s work to reach a diplomatic solution with the Iranians, yet we must continue, as a strong and independent country to maintain the capability to defend ourselves,” the defense minister concluded.