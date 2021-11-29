Minister Kahana: No miracle will help is if we are not united

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana participated this evening (Monday) in the candle lighting ceremony for the second night of Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and spoke about the importance of unity among the people of Israel.

"During the days of Hanukkah, we commemorate the great miracle that happened to the people of Israel in the days of the Hasmonean Dynasty. Our great victory over the Greeks. G-d has given the many into the hand of the few, the wicked into the hand of the righteous, the evil into the hand of those who practice your Torah," Minister Kahana said.

"But it must also be remembered that already in the generation of Matityahu's sons the division of the people began and after 73 years the sons of Shlomtzion fought with each other and allowed the Romans to conquer the land and destroy the Temple," he cautioned.

"The message to all of us from the story of the Hasmonean Dynasty is that we all have a duty to do everything to be united. No miracle will help us if we are not united," Kahana concluded.