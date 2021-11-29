Pfizer CEO: New vaccine against Omicron variant could be ready in 100 days

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that three doses of the Pfizer company's coronavirus vaccine would remain effective even against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and added that a new vaccine specifically made to combat the new strain could be ready in 100 days.

In an interview with CNBC’s Meg Tirrell, Bourla said that his company's drug to treat the coronavirus would also remain effective against the and that Pfizer would significantly increase its production target for the pills.

He said that the Omicron vaccine would not eliminate the original vaccine's effectiveness, but it could reduce it. Therefore, Pfizer has already begun looking into the creation of a new vaccine. He said that Pfizer began creating a DNA template for a new vaccine.

"We have made it clear multiple times that we would be able to have a vaccine in less than 100 days," he said, adding that the company had developed vaccines specifically against the Delta and Beta variants which were unused because the original vaccine remained effective against them.

"We have a very high surveillance system," he said, "both in South Africa but also in Israel. They are the healthcare authority that has the most reliable data right now. We are monitoring in real time to see what will happen."