Man arrested on suspicion of being suicide bomber at Haifa hospital

A Palestinian Arab man from Judea and Samaria was arrested at Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center on Monday after security guards suspected he might be a suicide bomber, Kan News reported.

A witness said that she heard the man saying into a phone "today I will be a martyr" as he approached the hospital entrance. His behaviors also aroused the guards' suspicion.

The man ran when security guards attempted to apprehend him, and the police were summoned.

The man was arrested by the police and his belongings were searched. No explosives were found.

It was found that the man was not in Israel legally, and he was taken for questioning.