Bennett, Liberman agree: National service wages to rise by 50%

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman agreed today (Monday) to increase the level of basic sustenance allowance ('out-of-pocket expenses') for national service employees by 50%.

Accordingly, the amount of the basic subsistence allowance for national service employees will be increased beginning in January 2022 and will be about NIS 810 per month, instead of the current NIS 540.

The cost of the decision, which will take effect after the Knesset's tariff committee is approved, is about NIS 60 million, which will be allocated from the budget of the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance Ministry.

Bennett said that "girls and members of the national service have been doing holy work for many years, all over the country, and give their hearts and souls for the people of Israel. We value and cherish them - in deeds, not in words. Just as we raised the salaries of our soldiers who maintain Israel's security, so it was appropriate to raise the national service salary - and that is what we are doing today.. This is a great and happy news. I want to say to the sons and daughters of the national service - we love you. I want to thank my friend, Finance Minister Liberman, for his cooperation and chairman Nir Orbach, who worked hard on the issue."

Finance Minister Liberman stated: "We have raised the subsistence allowance of regular soldiers in the IDF, and at the same time increased the subsistence allowance of national service employees. This step is in addition to a series of steps to encourage the integration of young people in service to the State of Israel, both in the IDF tracks and in the civil national service tracks in recognition of their important contributions to society."