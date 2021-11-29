60-year-old man saved after choking on jelly donut

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responded to an emergency involving a 60-year-old man who choked on a jelly-filled donut that he was eating on Hayarkon Street in the city of Yavne.

Chaim Fried, the United Hatzalah volunteer who arrived first at the scene, relayed: "When I arrived at the scene, the people who called for help were still on the phone with United Hatzalah's Dispatch and Command Center and the dispatcher was instructing the person on the phone how to help the man after he had choked on the jelly donut."

"I treated him at the scene and provided him with oxygen. After stabilizing his condition, he was transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod in stable condition, fully breathing."

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer spoke about the incident and said: "Every year on Hanukkah our volunteers respond to medical emergencies involving people who choke on jelly donuts."

"It is important to take care when feeding young children or older people jelly donuts, as these segments of the population have a higher risk of choking while eating and trying to swallow spongy foods such as jelly donuts."