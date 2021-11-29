Pressure still on haredi party to join government?

MK Moshe Gafni, who chairs the Knesset's Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, recently turned down offers to join the government.

According to Gafni, additional attempts to convince UTJ to join the government were made a short time ago.

"Recently, senior sources in the coalition turned to me requesting that we join the government," Gafni told Channel 14 News.

"My answer was no. We will not join this evil government. I understand their distress, and we will bring them down quickly," he said.

Gafni also said that UTJ prefers to work with the parties which represent the traditional public and "will not work with the parties which represent the anti-religious position."

Earlier this month, Kikar Hashabbat reported that a survey of the haredi community showed that the vast majority does not want the haredi parties - Sephardic-haredi Shas and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) - to join the current government.