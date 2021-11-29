Anti-Semitic flyers in Beverly Hills blame 'the Jews' for COVID-19

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating what police are calling a “hate speech incident” that occurred on the first day of Hanukkah. Several residents of Beverly Hills reported finding flyers in their front yards on Monday morning, weighted down by bags of rice.

The text of the flyers blames “the Jews” for the COVID pandemic, followed by a long list of prominent Jews in official government or healthcare positions, along with their titles.

Police responded to the first report of a flyer at six o’clock on Monday morning, and later found many more and collected all those they could find.

“The BHPD would like to share a message to the community,” the Police Department later wrote on Twitter. “On this first day of Hanukkah, the Police Department will be providing additional patrols throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season.”