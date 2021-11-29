B’nai Brith Canada calls Toronto university to act following pro-BDS motions

B’nai Brith Canada on Sunday demanded that the University of Toronto act decisively after the student union at its Scarborough campus approved two motions supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

This past Thursday, the Scarborough Campus Students’ Union (SCSU) passed a motion at its annual general meeting to ban speakers who “support the military occupation of Palestine” from campus, “Boycott Israeli and settlement goods from being sold by Student Union entities,” and even ban kosher food from organizations that “normalize Israeli apartheid,” subject to possible exemptions if no alternatives are available.

On Friday, the U of T administration released two separate statements condemning the SCSU resolution, but failed to commit to any particular response, other than “following up with the SCSU to address our concerns.”

“The University of Toronto’s President and Scarborough Principal were right to condemn this latest act of persecution against Jewish students at the Scarborough Campus,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, in a statement on Sunday. “The SCSU was emboldened to act as it did because the U of T administration has failed, time and again, to end antisemitism on campus.

“Actions speak louder than words. U of T must now comply with its Policy for Compulsory Non-Academic Incidental Fees and withhold funding from the SCSU until it rescinds this resolution and apologizes to Jewish students,” he added.

The University of Toronto has been in the headlines several times in recent years in relation to anti-Israel conduct.

In March of 2019, the Graduate Students’ Union approved a motion to make its Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Committee permanent.

Last year, B’nai Brith Canada condemned CUPE 3902, a labor union at U of T, following a series of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic tweets issued by its official Twitter account.

Several months earlier, CUPE 3902 attempted to host Issam al-Yamani, a Palestinian Arab terrorist facing deportation from Canada, as a speaker at a campus event. The event was nixed by U of T following complaints from B’nai Brith and other groups, but was relocated to CUPE 3902’s own offices instead.