Israeli Ambassador: It's moving to see Jewish life thriving in Germany

Israel’s Ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, took part on Sunday in the lighting the first Hanukkah candle at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and spoke about how moving the event was in a conversation with Arutz Sheva.

“It's definitely exciting. This is the fourth time I have participated in the event and seen it, and each time I am excited to stand in the center of Berlin and see that Jewish life is really thriving in Germany,” said Issacharoff.

On the anti-Semitism in Germany he said, “Every place has its problems and there are anti-Semitic phenomena that cannot be hidden. I hope the German government understands today that the war on anti-Semitism is not only to protect Jews and Israelis but also to protect German democracy. Germany, as a democracy, must maintain itself by tackling and eliminating anti-Semitism.”

On the new government that will be sworn in in Germany, the Israeli Ambassador said, “I am convinced that relations between Israel and Germany will continue for the better with the new government as well. It has not yet been established, but by all indications I am happy and optimistic that the good relations will be maintained.”