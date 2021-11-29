The Israeli news anchor who decided to become a doctor

Hila Korach, a well-known Israeli television news anchor and a medical resident in the field of Geriatrics, spoke at a TEDx event in Ramat Aviv.

In her talk, Korach addresses the increasingly radical expectations that we have for ourselves, and the personal urge to always do more. Media and personal ambivalence drives many people worldwide to make life choices that cause significant stress and anxiety, effectively shortens their longevity.

As a well-known time superhero, Hila shares her personal perspective on this ambivalence, and shares the dilemma: what should we focus on: longevity or achievement?

Korach is known in Israel for hosting the main weekend newscast in Channel 13, and for hosting several other TV shows in Israel. She is known to be a very multidisciplinary person, and for being uniquely efficient with time management.