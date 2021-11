Watch: Old City yeshiva students sing in memory of terror victim Students and graduates from Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh in Old City of Jerusalem sing Al Hanisim in memory of Eli Kay. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yeshivat Chabad Kiryat Gat Eliyahu Kay Students and graduates from Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh in the Old City of Jerusalem recorded a rendition of the Al Hanisim prayer, which is sung on Hanukkah, in memory of Eli Kay, who was murdered in the terrorist attack in the Old City last week. Performed by: Ovadya Yaish & Shaya Fink Composed by: Yonatan Katz Music by: Yonatan Katz, Eli Taragin, Benjy Lamm Visuals by Shimmy Socol, David Steinbock & Benny Rogoff



