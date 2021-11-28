Biden: Hanukkah story is 'undeniably American'

President Joe Biden released a holiday message Sunday night, wishing Jews a happy Hanukkah.

In a tweet released shortly after the Hanukkah festival began in Israel – and several hours before the holiday begins in the US – Biden said Hanukkah recounts an “undeniably American” story.

“At its core, Hanukkah recounts a story at the heart of the human spirit — one that is inherently Jewish and undeniably American. From my family to yours, we wish you and your loved ones a Chanukah Sameach, a Happy Hanukkah!”