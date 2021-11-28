Left-wing activists protest President's candle-lighting in Hebron

Police today (Sunday) prevented left-wing activists from approaching the Cave of the Patriarchs to protest President Isaac Herzog's visit to the City of the Patriarchs, where he was scheduled to light the candle for the first night of Hanukkah.

Prior to the visit, the IDF issued an order preventing entry to Kiryat Arba and the Jewish community in Hebron, with the exception of residents who live there. The police blocked left-wing activists at the entrance to Kiryat Arba and dozens of them demonstrated there.

The left-wing organization "Peace Now" reported: "The police and the army are preventing the demonstrators from advancing on foot towards the Cave of the Patriarchs, even though the order ends and does not apply inside Kiryat Arba. This action was taken without the authority of the security forces. There was an urgency on the part of the forces."