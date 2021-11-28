Religious couple killed in terrible car crash

Rabbi Reuven Elbaz is not easily phased.

But when this orthodox girl told him her story, he was moved to tears.

Shevy F.* was just fourteen years old when her entire life closed in on her-- Her parents were immediately killed in a terrible car accident.

“Losing both of my parents so suddenly in one night was very traumatic for me,” shares Shevy, now twenty years old.

“The image of seeing their crushed car, and all the blood...It haunts me to this very day. I miss them so much and I don’t think the pain of losing them will ever go away.”

Several weeks ago, Leah was thrilled to announce that she was engaged. But attempting to get married without parental support proved to be extremely difficult. After several stressful weeks desperately trying to gather the funds to start a simple life together with her fiancé, Shevy was brought to none other than R' Elbaz who listened intently as she shared the very personal and painful details of her life. The more Shevy spoke, the more R' Elbaz understood that this girl who had been through so much truly had noone else in the world to help her build her future.

In a moving video R' Elbaz urges the public to open up their hearts and help Shevy and several other orphans who desperately need help to get married this month. R' Elbaz finishes off his video request with an amazing blessing for those who heed his call:

“...it is a tremendous incomparable merit. They are lucky! And they will be blessed from on high...I bless you with all my heart, may G-d be with you wherever you go. You should be wise and successful. You should live long and healthy years to serve Him. G-d should give endless abundance to you and your whole family.”

