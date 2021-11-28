'Women are always the victims'

Hagit Pe'er, president of the women's organization NA'AMAT, has aroused a storm of controversy following posts she wrote on Facebook "in honor of" the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women."

Pe'er posted her claims both on her own Facebook page and on that of NA'AMAT, writing that:

"A boy who is exposed to violence may grow up to become a violent adult; a girl who is exposed to violence may become a victim."

Following criticism of the wording, the post was edited on NA'AMAT's official Facebook page.

Journalist Emily Amroussi responded to Pe'er's choice of words, saying, "Domestic violence is a crime against boys and girls alike, who may grow up to be either abusers or victims, but the statement that women will always be victims - which appears in NA'AMAT's ad - is a bad statement," she wrote on her own Facebook account.

She added that, "Girls who have been exposed to violence can grow up to be abusive mothers and also abusive caregivers. Children who have been exposed to violence can also become victims of violence of various kinds. The main thing is: Don't ruin your children's lives."

The Forum of Organizations for the Family also addressed NA'AMAT's post, writing: "We condemn the publications of the NA'AMAT organization that were included in the campaign in honor of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Making a link between violence against women and violence against children requires first of all that NA'AMAT admits and condemns the fact that children are unfortunately abused in kindergartens by violent caregivers - something that NA'AMAT has not thus far admitted."

"Moreover, violence does not 'choose its victims,'" they added.

NA'AMAT responded: "This is just one option given as an example, but when we saw that misunderstandings arose we changed the wording and now the post reads: 'Girls and boys exposed to violence may grow up to become violent adults or victims.'"