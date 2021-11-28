Religious Jews forced to board plane and desecrate Shabbat

Religious travelers who landed in Israel from South Africa were forced to desecrate the Sabbath after being denied entry to the country due to fears of the new variant.

According to Yediot Aharonot, which reported the event, five members of the Jewish community in South Africa flew to Israel to comfort the family members of the late Eli Kay, who was killed at the beginning of last week in a terrorist attack in the Old City.

The five arrived at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday but were not allowed to enter Israel due to the government's decision to bar entry to those entering from "red" countries, mainly from the African continent.

The five were detained at passport control at Ben Gurion Airport and transferred to a waiting room - until they were put on a flight to Dubai, even though they are religious Jews who were being forced to desecrate Shabbat.

Ilana Smith, who flew to Israel to be with her friend Deborah, Eli Kay's mother, landed back in South Africa yesterday. She told Yediot Aharonot: "They treated us as though we were criminals. We tried to ask questions and were told to shut up. I told them I could not desecrate Shabbat, so they told me they would arrest me if I did not board the plane.

"I had nothing to eat for over 24 hours and for the first time in my life I did not keep Shabbat. People were much nicer to us in Dubai," she added. "At least they explained to us what was happening and why."