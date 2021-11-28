IDF sets up teams to fight rise in crime against Palestinians & security forces

According to Kan News' military correspondent, Carmela Menashe, the IDF intends to establish special teams to eradicate nationalistic crime - perpetrated by Jews against security forces and Palestinians.

In her report published on Sunday morning, Menashe cites a "senior military official" who described an "alarming" increase in violent incidents, mainly in Judea and Samaria. According to him, intelligence will be activated; checkpoints, ambushes, and surveillance will enhanced; and the security forces operating in the Samaria area will be doubled in size.

The IDF denied the report of the doubling in size of security forces in the Samaria area.

Responding to the report, MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionism) said that, "The decision to reinforce IDF forces to eradicate 'nationalist crimes of Jews against Palestinians' and to brief them accordingly takes us back to the days of the Oslo government. Undoubtedly, the left-wingers in government are putting in the work and leading the way. And the coalition leaders on the right? They are just playing games."

Earlier this month, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a discussion on nationalist crime in Judea and Samaria with the participation of Deputy Defense Minister Alon Shuster, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Police Commissioner Ran Yaakov Shabtai, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Chief of the Central Command Yehuda Fox, General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, and Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories, General Rassan Aliyan.

As part of the assessment of the situation, the Minister of Defense was presented with the reinforcement of security forces during the harvest period as well as data on the phenomenon and its development. A discussion was also held on inter-organizational cooperation.

Defense Minister Gantz said: "This is a serious, security-related phenomenon with political implications." He stressed that, "What begins with a tree can end in physical attacks that could even cause loss of life, G-d forbid. Hate crimes are the root from which terrorism grows and we must cut it down."

In concluding the discussion, the Defense Minister instructed that joint work be carried out for all organizations in order to focus efforts on the various points of friction, including the establishment of dedicated teams. Gantz added that a pooling of forces will be implemented when indicated, and that amendments to the law would be made, where necessary, in order to enhance the tools in the hands of forces on the ground.

Gantz concluded that Deputy Minister Alon Shuster would be tasked with promoting the issues together with all the relevant bodies, and that a future meeting would be held to update on progress.