'Extending Daylight Saving Time will harm many' says Rabbi Chaim Navon

Rabbi Chaim Navon, a writer and publicist, has expressed his concern regarding the intention of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to bring Summer Time forward to early March.

Despite assurances provided by Shaked, Rabbi Navon warns that the move will be to the detriment of children getting up early for school and those who wish to recite morning prayers before going to work.

"I do not understand how this won't cause harm," Rabbi Navon wrote on Facebook. "At the beginning of March, the sun rises at around 6:15; if the clocks are put forward then, sunrise will be at 7:15. Children who live far from their schools will have to get up in the dark, and worshipers who leave for work early will not be able to pray at six o'clock as usual, as it will be too early to lay tefillin."

According to Rabbi Navon, "'Daylight Saving Time in Israel was already extended a few years ago, and it is already making it difficult for people who have to get up early. Another extension places an unreasonable burden on these people."

On Saturday night, Interior Minister Shaked announced that the government will shorten winter-time by around three weeks. The proposal will be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the coming month.

"This move will cut costs for the economy and will not harm students and the worshiping public," Shaked told Channel 12 News. "In doing so, Israel is in fact adapting itself to the practice in the United States, where the clock is also changed in early March."