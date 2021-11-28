Sensitive details of PM's residence published on Jerusalem Municipality website

The fruit trees in the garden, the building, sidewalks, stone walls, and offices of the Prime Minister's House on Balfour Street in Jerusalem were exposed for all to see on the Jerusalem Municipality website.

According to Yediot Aharonot, which first noticed the error and reported on it, all these details are completely classified, which is why in maps displayed by Google, the entire area of the complex is blurred. However, documents were found on the Jerusalem Municipality website that included accurate drawings and photos of the official residence (dating from 2011); they were removed only after a request for a response from Yediot Aharonot.

The perimeter drawings and other sensitive photographs of the residence on Balfour Street were handed over to the municipality as part of the necessary steps in the application process for building permits. To date, the Prime Minister's house has not been defined as a security site, and therefore the planning procedures for the complex must be approved by the Jerusalem Municipality and its planning committees, just like any other construction plan in the city.

As stated, following a request from Yediot Aharonot, the Prime Minister's Office forwarded a demand to the Jerusalem Municipality to remove the details of the compound, noting that, "It appears that these are plans that were submitted around twenty years ago. The security department within the Prime Minister's Office is examining the issue."

The Jerusalem Municipality responded: “All applications for building permits are published on the municipality's website as a matter of routine. A request was received from the Prime Minister's Office to remove the information, which was honored."