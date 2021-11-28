Mansour Abbas won't rule out a partnership with the Likud

The chairman of the Ra'am party, MK Mansour Abbas, took part on Saturday in a cultural event in Be’er Sheva, where he said that he did not rule out a partnership with the Likud.

Later in the interview, Abbas was asked why he was not appointed a minister in the government and replied, "In terms of partnership, Ra'am as an Arab party took this one step forward and we are part of the coalition. That's why I think it's right to do it first by building a system of trust as a coalition partner."

Abbas commented on President Isaac Herzog’s plans to light the first candle of Hanukkah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday and said that "in matters of religion we have to be very careful, politics stops functioning when it comes to matters of religion, and only emotions come out. Once there is harm or games are played with religious feelings, the rationality of the people ceases to function."

"I worry about every act that makes use of religious beliefs. If we try to use it as a political tool, we will pay a price. We have to be smart and not right," he added.