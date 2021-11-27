Vandals spray-paint grave of legendary haredi rabbi

The gravesite of Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Steinman was desecrated earlier this week when vandals spray-painted black on it.

Bnei Brak sanitation workers, together with the head of their department Nati Nachum, worked to clean the headstone and remove the graffiti.

MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) said, "The heart of every Jew is horrified to see the desecration of the grave of our leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Steinman, of blessed memory. It is our obligation to protest against these ignoble individuals, who dared to hurt his honor. I call on Israel Police to do everything in order to arrest those responsible for this abominable deed and to bring them to justice, so that others see and fear."

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) said, "I absolutely condemn the desecration of the grave of the Torah sage, Rabbi Steinman, of blessed memory. I expect the police to bring those responsible for this despicable act to justice."

Rabbi Steinman passed away four years ago, at the age of 104. He was buried in a cemetery on the outskirts of Bnei Brak.

In his will, Rabbi Steinman requested that no titles or words of praise be inscribed on his headstone. His headstone therefore bears his name and date of death, along with the words, "The text is in accordance with his will."