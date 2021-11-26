Jordanians protest water-for-energy deal with Israel

Several thousand Jordanians protested on Friday against a water-for-energy deal signed by the Kingdom of Jordan between Israel and the United Emirates.

The protesters called on their government to scrap its peace agreement with Israel and said that any normalization was a “humiliating submission”, according to the Reuters news agency.

Police were deployed heavily around a downtown area of the capital Amman leading to the Husseini mosque where demonstrators marched after Friday prayers.

"No to the agreement of shame," protesters chanted, some carrying banners such as "Normalization is Treason".

Jordan, Israel and the UAE signed the deal this past Monday in the presence of US climate envoy John Kerry.

Under the agreement, Jordan would install 600 megawatts of solar power generating capacity to be exported to Israel, while Israel would provide water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water.

Despite the fact that Jordan has a peace treaty with Israel, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

The Jordanian parliament has in the past approved a proposal to establish a committee to reevaluate all formal ties with Israel, including the peace agreement. That decision does not necessarily mean that the peace accords with Israel will be annulled, as such a decision requires the approval of the government, the royal palace and the council advising Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Friday’s protest was organized by a mix of opposition parties including Islamists and leftists as well as tribal groups and unions.

One of the groups that spoke out against the water-for-energy agreement is the Jordanian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was designated by the kingdom as a terrorist group in December of 2014.

However, the Muslim Brotherhood’s Jordanian branch later cut ties with the region-wide movement based in Egypt and subsequently won 15 seats in the country's 130-member parliament.

