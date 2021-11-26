Can there be a ‘comfort zone’ after making aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, discusses the ever-so-popular issue of the "comfort zone" in connection with making aliyah (immigrating to Israel).

According to Minskoff, YES one can establish his or her comfort zone in the Land of Israel. The transition a Jew experiences in Israel is NOT based on suffering or deprivation.

Rather, the transition, the great change, is indeed challenging and is crucial in the process of growth and development of character manifested in one's state of mind that is based on true and actual JOY.